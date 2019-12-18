Christmas wreaths find their way to honor late Veterans

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thursday in honor of Christmas, wreaths were laid on three-hundred Veterans graves at the Historic Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City.

Travis Boyd, Mount Hope Cemetery, General Manager told us he got a call from Senator Bill White’s office on Monday asking if they would like some wreaths.

These are extra from Springfield’s Wreaths Across America event at the National Cemetery and Greenlawn Cemetery.

Senator White, Senate Chairman of the Veterans for the Senate, told us he couldn’t take the credit.

“Alan Griffin [Mayor of Carterville] was in Springfield this past weekend. He rented a truck and brought them back. Then my Chief of Staff [Mike Kelley] called different cemeteries.”

There are two over in Carthage, Mount Hope, and there were some for the City of Joplin cemeteries. There aren’t enough for all Veterans at all the cemeteries but Senator White told us they didn’t want them to go to waste.

“Carterville is doing a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 AM. I’ll be there to help them lay the wreaths out.”

Boyd tells us, “It’s a great honor to have our Veterans recognized. We only had 300 [donated] so we placed them at the Veterans Memorial Area first.”

In all there are about 1,200 Veterans buried at Mount Hope.

The public can view the wreaths during cemetery hours, or driving on 17th Street in Webb City they are visible 24 hours a day.

TenderCare Lawn Care and Easter Seals Midwest volunteered to assist laying wreaths.