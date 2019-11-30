Christmas tree stolen from Sheriff’s Office lobby

The suspect walked in the lobby and took the Christmas tree and walked out

MIAMI, Ok. — Friday night at 10:03 PM the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was victim of a theft. Caught on security images, what’s thought to be a white male, entered the lobby, and took the decorated Christmas tree that was on display.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd states online, “Our dispatcher attempted to stop the suspect but was unsuccessful. The suspect ran East from the Sheriff’s Office with the tree.”

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen tree call the Sheriff’s Office 918-542-2806.

Comments from anger to amazement from the community are posted on the Sheriff’s page. They can be read by clicking below.

At 10:03 pm on today’s date, the individual posted in the picture (Believed to be a white male) came into the lobby of… Posted by Jeremy Floyd on Friday, November 29, 2019