Christmas travel begins, safety tips and active map and app links

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday begins the travel period for Christmas as kids are out of school and work breaks begin. Here are some links to active maps and also apps where you can keep updated while traveling on the road.
MODOT TRAVELERS APP
Missouri Department of Transportation have an active map if you are on a desktop. Otherwise you have to download their APP. There are too many bells and whistles to load actively on a phone or ipad. CLICK HERE FOR iOS/APPLE or CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
KanDrive PORTAL
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs. CLICK here to go to their active page
ODOT PORTAL
Just like Kansas, Oklahoma has it all on their portal too. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop.