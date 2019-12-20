Christmas travel begins, safety tips and active map and app links

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday begins the travel period for Christmas as kids are out of school and work breaks begin. Here are some links to active maps and also apps where you can keep updated while traveling on the road.

MODOT camera image from Monday Dec 16 at Leawood I-44 Joplin

MODOT TRAVELERS APP

Missouri Department of Transportation have an active map if you are on a desktop. Otherwise you have to download their APP. There are too many bells and whistles to load actively on a phone or ipad. CLICK HERE FOR iOS/APPLE or CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID

KanDrive image 166 at Chetopa camera

KanDrive PORTAL

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs. CLICK here to go to their active page

ODOT PORTAL

Just like Kansas, Oklahoma has it all on their portal too. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop.

Whether you’re traveling by air, land or sea this #holiday season we have a few tips for keeping you and your loved ones safe. Check out these safety messages from Vice Chairman Landsberg and Member Homendy https://t.co/LLJKyOyfBb #NTSBmwl #holidaytravel pic.twitter.com/cpDsHXvgaY — NTSB (@NTSB) December 20, 2019

NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD REMINDERS