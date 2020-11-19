Christmas lights now aglow, across the City of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — City of Joplin employees have been busy placing lights out in parks and displays as the holiday season approaches. When do they light? It is not a designated special time this year due to COVID. But the Christmas lights and tree in Spiva Park will light the evening of November 19 at 4th and Main. Some businesses will stay open late or run specials.

“The lights in Spiva Park will come on November 19, however there is not an official lighting ceremony this year. Instead join the Park and Recreation elves at the Holiday Tree Trail event in Mercy Park this year. Event kicks off from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Mercy Park. Mercy Park Holiday Tree Trail is free and fun for the whole family.“ Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin

On Thursday, November 19, the Downtown Joplin Alliance has coordinated the window display contest. Businesses are working hard to decorate their windows so they can grab your attention. That night begins the judging of the window displays along Main Street.

Later in the evening the Paranormal Science Lab for a walk through Downtown Joplin to hear some history and ghost tales. But you have to reserve your free tickets. “The Old Joplin Flashlight Walking Tour allows people to experience the historic buildings we often just drive by. We will be touring a few buildings in the Main Street to Murphysburg area,” Lisa Martin Paranormal Science Lab.