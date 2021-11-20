Christmas Light Tunnel is part of Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square

The light tunnel is lit evenings until midnight daily on the south side of the square. It's free to drop in and take pics!

CARTHAGE, Mo. – This is the second year that Vision Carthage will host a Christmas Light Tunnel for photos. And this year is the first year they are offering a skating rink.

Abi Almandinger, Executive Dir. of Vision Carthage says they have titled this season, “Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square“. The days leading up to Christmas are designed to offer activities for families, including an ice skating rink, oversized inflatable attractions for the kids, chance for fun family pics in the Christmas Light Tunnel, Saturday visits from Santa and much more.

The Christmas Light Tunnel is free and it is lit every evening until midnight. Other activities there is a cost to take part, although that will be discounted for residents of the Carthage area.

Friday, November 26, is when the season kicks off, however the light tunnel is open now. See the video below about the ice skating rink that started going in this week.

Ice rink going in! Posted by Vision Carthage on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

VISION CARTHAGE IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS

Benefits of volunteering in the Hometown Holidays Christmas Village: 1) A free ticket to the Christmas Village for one shift of 2.5 hours of service. 2) A free skate reservation and skates for the second shift of 2.5 hours of service. 3) Hours of laughs and smiles with an amazing community of friends and neighbors. CLICK HERE to sign up to volunteer. See the positions.

