Chimney fire leaves five displaced in Joplin, Red Cross requested to assist

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a chimney fire in the 2700 block West D in Joplin. The neighborhood known as Chitwood.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to 2703 West D.

Shortly after arrival Joplin Fire D Street command sounded a second alarm as fire was present in the attic.

The fire was declared under control at 6:43 p.m.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents. Battalion Chief on the scene told us five people were displaced.

There were no injuries.

