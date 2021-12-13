Child safe: Car stolen in Tulsa, Okla. 11 month old strapped in car seat; 2+ hour search is over, now TPD process evidence

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Dept. can breathe a sigh of relief as they continue investigating who stole a car with a baby still in it’s car seat just before 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. About two hours later the car with the baby still in it’s seat was located abandoned at a park across town.

At 9:04 p.m. TPD state, “The child was located and is now safe. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of a Tulsa citizen we received a tip that the car was parked at B.C. Franklin Park. The suspect abandoned the car with the child still in the back seat and officers rushed the area and got the child out of the car. We are processing the car for evidence.”

EARLIER INFORMATION: “We need your help! At 6:50 pm we had a car similar to the one in the picture stolen from the store at 2215 N Harvard. THERE WAS AN 11 MONTH OLD STILL IN THE CAR WHEN STOLEN. We have numerous officers out in the area looking for the car or the child, we don’t have a tag at this time and we are working on getting an Amber Alert together. If you see this child or a car like this with the child inside or in an unusual place…like running and unoccupied, wrecked out, parked in your neighborhood and you’ve not seen it there before, call 911. THE TAG ON THE CAR IS: LFE564 TULSA POLICE DEPT.

AMBER ALERT ISSUED. CHILD FOUND AND IS SAFE.

*** 8:12 pm UPDATE ***

We added a photo of the child wearing the outfit he is in. He is not wearing the jacket.

*** 7:50 pm UPDATE ***

We have added a photo of the actual car and a stock photo of a car that is the same model and look of the actual car.

*** 7:33 pm UPDATE ***

The car is a 2014 Ford Fiesta – silver in color with hubcaps

*** 7:28 pm UPDATE ***

There is a “Nelson Car County” sticker on the left rear of the car and a “Black Lives Matter” sticker — the sticker is a “BLM” in a heart.

