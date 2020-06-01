Child rushed to Kansas City in critical condition, Joplin man arrested for Child Abuse

Brian Ogrodnick, 22, of Joplin, Mo., now arrested for Abuse of a Child

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin News First received exclusive information on Sunday morning at 9:33 AM regarding a medical call where a child was rushed to a Joplin hospital after officers had performed life-saving measures at the scene.

We were there at 1920 East 8th, Apt A, as officers and detectives of the Joplin Police Department interviewed neighbors. Spent time going in and out of the apartment with items as they began an investigation.

However we waited for official information from Joplin Police as their sensitive investigation began.

Now Monday Joplin PD release detailed information on what they believe has occurred.

On May 31 st , 2020 at approximately 9:32 A.M. Officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of east 8 th St. for a 2-year-old male child not conscious and not breathing. Responding Officers started life saving measures upon arrival. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later transported to Kansas City, MO for treatment. Through the investigation Brian Ogrodnick (22) of Joplin, MO was arrested for Abuse of a Child. The juvenile child is being treated in Kansas City, MO and is listed in critical condition.

Capt Nick Jimenez, Joplin Police Department
