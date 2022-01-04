Child located and safe state Duenweg, Mo. authorities

DUENWEG, Mo. — A child reported as missing in Jasper County has been located according to a Duenweg Police source. The child is safe.

A missing child alert was sent to media Tuesday morning, Jan 4, with confusing dates. Child, 3, was reported missing since Nov 18, last seen in Nov in Duenweg.

The child was in temporary custody of his father. But Jan 3 was the first time a check-well-being was requested of DPD.

Stay with Joplin News First for Live! breaking news and important stories where you live. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.