Cherokee Nation Casinos Close to Conserve Energy, Easing Pressure Off the Power-Grid

TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Businesses announced today plans to temporarily suspend business operations to assist with the power-grid challenges facing the region. Doors closed Monday, 5:00 PM at nine casino locations.

CLOSED: 5:00 PM Monday, February 15

REOPEN: 1:00 PM Wed, February 17

“CNB has built a reputation for making tough decisions for the right reasons, and that legacy will continue today as we put the needs of our communities ahead of our business goals,” stated Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses in a media release. “As an industry leader, we hope we can inspire other businesses throughout the region to join us as we plan, prepare and proceed through the next few days of inclement weather.”

Temporary operational shutdowns include nine Cherokee Casino properties. In the Joplin region closing the Cherokee Nation Casino at Grove, 24979 US-59, Grove, Okla. And the notable Hard Rock Casino Tulsa.

During this time off, employees scheduled to work will continue to be paid for their shifts.

CHEROKEE NATION CASINOS

Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson

Cherokee Casino Grove

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland*

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs

Cherokee Casino Ramona

Cherokee Casino Sallisaw

Cherokee Casino South Coffeyville

Cherokee Casino Tahlequah

Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

(*The Roland Travel Plaza will remain open 24 hours to serve the community with emergency needs and the Tahlequah Outpost will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

In these unprecedented weather conditions reopening date and time may change.

