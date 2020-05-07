Cherokee County Sheriff notches another arrest; SEK storage unit burglary investigation

Now the 4th person is arrested related to the storage unit burglaries in Riverton, Christopher Whitney, 36

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Last month Dectectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began executing search warrants, recovering stolen property and filing charges in their ongoing investigation regarding a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred earlier this year in the Riverton area.

Now a new month, another warrant served, recovery of stolen items, a 4th person arrested and charged in this ongoing investigation.

MAY 1: SABLE DRIVE, EXTREME SE CHEROKEE COUNTY. Served search warrant, arrested one man: charged with Burglary, Theft, Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Some victims reported having their entire storage unit cleaned out and all of their belongings missing. Items reported stolen in these burglaries included but not limited to:

Furniture

Tools

Family heirlooms

Irreplacible personal items

The search warrants, recovery of stolen items and arrests began last month:

APRIL 16: 7227 SE CATBIRD LANE, LOWELL AREA. Two arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Stolen Property.

Location where two were arrested on Thursday morning, April 16. Image: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

APRIL 17: 2107 EAST NORTH 10TH, RURAL BAXTER SPRINGS. Warrant served and authorities recovered stolen property named in the warrant and also seized suspected drug paraphernalia, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Later a male subject was located and arrested.

This investigation is still not over officials state, additional arrests are anticipated.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation you are encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office. CLICK here to go to Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office website and you can submit an anonymous tip or contact them via phone or email.