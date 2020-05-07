Closings
Cherokee County Sheriff notches another arrest; SEK storage unit burglary investigation

Now the 4th person is arrested related to the storage unit burglaries in Riverton, Christopher Whitney, 36

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Last month Dectectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began executing search warrants, recovering stolen property and filing charges in their ongoing investigation regarding a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred earlier this year in the Riverton area.

Now a new month, another warrant served, recovery of stolen items, a 4th person arrested and charged in this ongoing investigation.

NEW ARREST in the investigation last Friday. Christopher Whitney, 36, arrested May 1, SE Cherokee County

Some victims reported having their entire storage unit cleaned out and all of their belongings missing. Items reported stolen in these burglaries included but not limited to:

  • Furniture
  • Tools
  • Family heirlooms
  • Irreplacible personal items

The search warrants, recovery of stolen items and arrests began last month:

Location where two were arrested on Thursday morning, April 16. Image: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
65-year-old Charles E. Miller III, warrant served at residence on April 17. Arrested on allegations of Stolen Property, Drug Paraphernalia, Mariajuana, Cocaine and Meth.

This investigation is still not over officials state, additional arrests are anticipated.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation you are encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office. CLICK here to go to Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office website and you can submit an anonymous tip or contact them via phone or email.

