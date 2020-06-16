Check your Missouri Lottery Powerball tickets before you are $50,000 too late

Purchased at Casey’s, 2604 North Rangeline, the drawing was held on January 8, the deadline to claim prize is July 8

JOPLIN, Mo. — A tipster reminded us there is an unclaimed prize from a Missouri Lottery Powerball ticket purchased in Joplin.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s, 2604 North Rangeline, the drawing was held on January 8, 2020. The deadline to claim your prize is July 8, 2020.

It’s $50,000.

Those winning numbers are:

49 – 53 – 57 – 59 – 62

PB: 26 PP: 2

Empty your drawers and check your pockets! You could have a winning ticket waiting to be claimed.

Note: Any prize money that is unclaimed 180 days after the draw date of a ticket’s last winning play will go to benefit Missouri public education. Read more at their website by clicking here.