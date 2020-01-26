Charity basketball game ended in tie last year; Joplin Police vs Joplin Fire face off again Saturday evening

Proceeds of the game will benefit Bright Futures Joplin, corportate sponsor is Roper Auto Group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday night the doors open at 5:30 PM as these champions of Joplin face one another on the court.

The game tips off at 7:00 PM at Joplin High School.

Admission is $5 at the door. Or a maximum of $20 per family.

NOTE: Doctor recommended EMS will be on standby with multiple ambulances. Defilibrators will be lining the court for reviving players.

All proceeds benefit Bright Futures Joplin. An organization who assist students who might be in need of things like shoes, a coat, needs that might be able to be met at home.

When children’s physical needs are met then the academic playing field becomes an even playing ground.

Joplin News First is hoping to bring you part of the game! See you there!