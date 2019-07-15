Charges Filed in Police Pursuit Friday Night Where Counterfeit💸Bills Were Flying Out the Window

(Webb City, Mo.) — Webb City Police have released the name of the woman who led them on a high speed chase on Friday night throwing counterfeit bills out her window.

21-year-old Morgan Boyer is now charged with Felony Resisting Arrest related to the pursuit that ended on East Newman Road after spike strips were deployed by agencies assisting.

She is also being held on a Felony Probation and Parole Violation Warrant.

Boyer has since been transported to the Jasper County Jail.

Webb City law enforcement are still investigating Boyer for possible charges of Counterfeit and Forged Instruments. Those charges could come at a later date.

The second passenger, a male, in the vehicle was released and not charged at this time.

The pursuit began as a reported disturbance at Casey’s, 337 South Main in Webb City. Assisting agencies included, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Duenweg Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.