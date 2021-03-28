Chanute Woman Murdered Friday Night in Topeka, Police Searching for Two Persons of Interest

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka Police have identified the person who died in Friday night’s shooting as Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting and are expected to recover.

The Topeka Police Department said it’s needing the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in the case: Devonta B. Miller, 28, of Topeka and Harlee E. Borders, 21, of Marysville.

If anyone has information about their locations, including past sightings, you’re asked to call police at (785) 368-9400.





TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.

Police were called to the 3100 block of SE Bryant around 10:20 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers got there two people were found inside a home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of those people was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken by officers to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person received injuries as a result of the shooting and was transported by AMR to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

