Chain-reaction fatality crash in Newton County; Three vehicles involved at MO-43 and Holly Road

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:15 PM Friday afternoon Missouri State Highway Patrol report that a crash occurred near Holly Road and MO-43 north of Seneca involving three vehicles, and one person died at the scene.

INITIAL CRASH OCCURRED IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES. ONE VEHICLE WENT OUT OF THE NORTHBOUND INTO SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC.

The northbound lanes of MO-43 were closed to traffic and diverted at Iris Road, south of the crash for about two 1/2 hours while the scene was mapped for investigation by the MSHP Crash Team.

MoDOT Emergency Response, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Redings Mill Fire District, and Newton County Ambulance assisted with the crash.

According to preliminary information released by troopers, Rachel Ezell, 27, of Joplin, Missouri, was traveling northbound on MO-43. She was driving a 2009 GMC Denali. She was stopped in traffic to make a left turn when she was rear-ended. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Joplin.

William S. Browne, 55, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, struck Ezell from behind. He was driving a 2019 Ford F-150. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Newton County Coroner Dale Owen.

A third vehicle involved was a Parsons, Kansas, man, traveling south on MO-43. Ernest Perez, 76, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe. He suffered minor injuries as Browne crossed into his lane after the initial rear ender. Perez was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

“[GMC Denali] was stopped in traffic to make a left turn when [Ford F-150] rear ended [GMC Denali]. [Ford F-150] then crossed the center line striking [Hyundai Santa Fe].” — SGT C.S. MASON

This is a developing news story we will update information here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.