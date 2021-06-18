Chain-reaction crash at Spring River bridge, one rolls on its side; Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us three vehicles involved

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:00 PM Friday evening Jasper County Emergency communications were alerted to a chain reaction crash at Locust and 171 near Spring River.

METS ambulance, Carl Junction Fire Protection District and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper tells us on the scene that no one was injured in the chain reaction Crash that involved three vehicles.

A pickup truck struck a struck a silver passenger vehicle from behind. The silver vehicle then moved forward and clipped a corner of the rear of a maroon vehicle. The middle vehicle, the silver one, turned onto its side.

The pickup and maroon vehicle were driven from the scene. Cardinal Towing collected the silver vehicle.

We will update information as it is released here on our news tab at FSHP.