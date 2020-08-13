CFI supporting area kids delivering masks from Jefferson City

JOPLIN, Mo. — CFI went to Jefferson City this morning on behalf of Missouri school kids! They are here in Joplin delivering masks.

These are the numbers that will go to area schools from here: Carl Junction gets 7000, Sarcoxie 1500, Carthage 10500, Joplin 16000, Webb City 9500, Nevada 5000, Seneca 3500 amongst others

CFI Logistics in cooperation with Joplin Schools will be delivering masks for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to the Food Service Warehouse at 1420 Broadway on Thursday, August 13 form 3:00 to 3:30 pm for distribution to area schools.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reached out to districts across the state to ask for volunteer districts that would be able to pick up palates of boxes in Jefferson City and then allow other districts to pick up masks from their locations.

Joplin Schools volunteered but had difficulty acquiring and transporting the masks. The District reached out to our local trucking company, CFI Logistics, and they agreed to pick up the masks in Jefferson City and deliver them to Lebanon Public Schools, Springfield Public Schools as distribution centers on there way back to Joplin where masks would be distributed at Joplin Schools.

The 2 million cloth masks were secured by SEMA to distribute to Missouri schools (district and charter) to assist with school reopening. That quantity should be enough for at least 2 per student. The masks are manufactured by Hanes and can be washed up to 15 times. They come in boxes of 500.

Joplin School would like to thank CFI Logistics for their help and support of Missouri Schools.