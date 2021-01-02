CFI semi crash in Kansas City; Watch Traffic Cameras in Real Time, MoDOT Travelers App

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 11:00 AM Friday a CFI semi was involved in a crash on I-70, east of the stadiums.

“CFI’s truckload fleet has been a staple of shippers for more than 66 years. From our start with two trucks in Joplin, Missouri in 1951 to today’s 2,000 trucks and locations across North America, we have always prided ourselves on our reliable capacity and superior service.” – CFI has offices based in Joplin. One of the top employers in the community. Read more at their website.

Clean-up continues along the I-70 corridor, 6:00 PM began the operation to bring it back up to the roadway. MoDOT Kansas City updates in Twitter below.

“Breaking/Traffic Alert: Crews are going to close WB I-70 near Blue Ridge Cutoff for at least 45 minutes to remove a wrecked semi. Motorists will be detoured to 40 Hwy. Plz plan ahead” MoDOT Kansas City 5:45 PM

🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: If you're just hopping on Twitter, be aware that crews have shutdown WB I-70 near the Blue Ridge Cutoff in #KC so that they can remove a wrecked semi. If you travel this area, plz find an alternate route. #kctraffic 🚨 pic.twitter.com/619lukKwCJ — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 1, 2021

More: All lanes of WB I-70 & Blue Ridge Cutoff are closed now. The process of getting the tractor trailer back up on the roadway begins. pic.twitter.com/getgM28OMi — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 2, 2021

Watch live traffic camera video for yourself in the MoDOT Travelers App.

MISSOURI – MoDOT

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information via telephone in case of travel issues 888-275-6636

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

No update on driver.