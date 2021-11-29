Central Park, 26 miles of lights, Sparkle in the Park, presented by CWEP and Carthage, Mo. Parks & Rec.

"We are so very excited to do this for our community." Chuck Bryant, General Manager, Carthage Water and Electric

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. CWEP (Carthage Water and Electric) and Carthage Parks and Recreation illuminated something the area has never seen before. Some might say the most impressive Christmas lights in the area. Sparkle in the Park in Central Park has been a year in the making.

Sparkle in the Park … about a year ago Carthage Water and Electric General Manager, Chuck Bryant, and I were visiting and he said, ‘what do you think about lighting up Central Park for the holidays? I said yeah lets do it. That sounds great. Chuck shared his vision and created the plan. That plan included 85 CWEP staff, 10 of our park department staff and 26 miles of lights. Mark Peterson, Carthage Parks and Recreation Director

CWEP Board Executive Vice President, Danny Lambeth and Carthage Mayor Dan Rife flipped the switch.

“We are so very excited to do this for our community. The men and women of Carthage Water and Electric and the Parks Dept believe Carthage is a beautiful community and this is only going to highlight the beauty,” Chuck Bryant stated addressing the estimated crowd of 300 gathered in the park.

