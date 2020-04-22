Central City Road fire could be seen for miles; Carl Junction Fire request aid from Joplin and Galena

Chief Joe Perkins of Carl Junction told us the cause of the fire is not immediately known

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carl Junction) — About 1:15 PM Tuesday Carl Juction Fire Protection were alerted to a structure fire along Central City Road about smoke and a possible structure fire. METS Ambulance responded as support to the address of 2104 North Lebanon Loop at Central City Road.

Almost immediately mutual aid was requested. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us, “Joplin [Fire Department] provided an engine for manpower assistance.”

The fast-spreading fire was fueled by a vacant trailer house and some thick brush. Smoke was visible for miles around according to witnesses.

About 1:45 PM with the majority of the fire knocked down the grass had begun to catch fire. Mutual aid was requsted of Galena Fire Department. “Galena brought a brush truck for the grass fire portion,” Perkins states. They arrived quickly you could tell according to radio traffic.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. CJFD remained on the scene until about 3:30 PM to finish clean up.

“Guys did an amazing work keeping it from spreading to any other property. Honestly it was pretty hairy there for a while until we got more help.” Chief Joe Perkins, Carl Junction Fire Department

CJ Fire Protection Tax Question on Ballot

Due to the CORONAVIRUS April voting was tentatively moved to June 2. If all goes as planned Carl Junction Fire Department will have their tax levy proposal on the Carl Junction ballot.

It’s the first time since 1990 they have gone to the people to ask for an increase in support. However you can tell the town has grown immensely in the last 30 years.

The additional funds will be to employ full-time firefighters. 80% of the Carl Junction Firefighters are volunteer. Recruitment, retention and training is an important issue with the city becoming larger.