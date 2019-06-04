Cemetery vandalism, Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office matches the reward for information, now $2,000

$2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing graves Friday night.

(65769) – “Approximately 50 headstones were damaged or destroyed by someone with very little morals and respect,” states the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in a press release Monday. “Even more disturbing is the fact this happened just after Memorial Day when many people come to the cemetery to pay respects to friends and families buried at the local cemetery.”

Resetting them will not be an easy task. Some were destroyed in the vandalism. But this has happened before at the rural cemetery.

Our sister station KOLR 10 Springfield covered a vandalism at Lee Cemetery 8 years ago when countless headstones were toppled. A caretaker at the time said, it’s known that people would come to ‘party above the graves’.

At the time a man with close family members buried at Lee told the TV station, “To think that someone comes out here just… to get some kicks or to get a thrill. It weighs heavy on me.“

“The Lee Cemetery Association is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. In addition, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is also adding and additional $1,000.00 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible,” the press release states.

Tips can be anonymous through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office website at www.lawrencecosheriff.com or through the Barry/Lawrence County Crimestoppers website at www.blcrimestoppers.com.