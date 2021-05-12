Cemetery headstones damaged and destroyed, reward offered; Authorities seeking your help, anonymous tips can be submitted to Cherokee County Sheriff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Discovered on Tuesday, damages at a southeast Kansas cemetery.
“A $500.00 Reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for damaging gravestones at the Lowell Cemetery, outside of Baxter Springs. The damage was discovered on May 11, 2021. Anyone with information can contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-848-3000. 620-429-3992 or text 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by whatever information you’re able to provide.” — Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office
