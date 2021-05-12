Cemetery headstones damaged and destroyed, reward offered; Authorities seeking your help, anonymous tips can be submitted to Cherokee County Sheriff

JOPLIN, Mo. -- For one man, a brief stop to help clean up after the Joplin tornado ten years ago, turned into a permanent stay.

Air Force Veteran Ted Donaldson was living in San Antonio, Texas a few months after the Joplin tornado and was sent on a business trip to St. Louis. He decided to stop in Joplin and volunteer some of his time before making it to St. Louis. He was so taken with the community that he came back the next weekend and made the decision to stay.