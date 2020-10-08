Cement truck rollover I-49 on ramp at Neosho

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before noon on Thursday Newton County Central Dispatch began reports of a cement truck rollover crash along I-49.

Neosho Rural Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. It was reported to have about 9 yards of cement in the mixer.

At the scene Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us the driver suffered minor injuries. The 36-year-old male driver was transported to a Joplin area hospital by Newton County Ambulance.

THE SCIENCE: The Trooper on the scene explains it a little more clear why a loaded cement truck is more prone to rollover. It’s not determined yet in any official report regarding this crash. However speed could be an issue or the angle of a right turn. The cement load rolling in the drum will favor the drivers side.