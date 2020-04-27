Cement truck rollover, delaying traffic for hours

ROAD CLOSURE: PROSPERITY ROAD

NEWMAN ROAD (south side of crash) to EAST ZORA (north side of crash)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Duenweg) — About 12:55 PM Monday Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS Ambulance were alerted to a crash near Prosperity and East Zora, (aka CR200 and Dogwood Road).

It’s a concrete truck, the mixer is carrying what we understand to be 10 yards, which could be full load of concrete.

No word on injuries or the destination of the cement.

Some of the concrete has spilled onto the road and into the ditch. Clean up will take hours.

Shannon Becker will be live from the scene coming up.