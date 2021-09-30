Cement mixer truck rollover at Carterville closes ramp to Carthage 171

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just before 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to a cement truck crash, the 171 on-ramp from Carterville towards Carthage.

Carterville Police, Carterville Fire, METS, Jasper County Sheriff’s office responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Wrecker crew was summoned to upright the truck and remove it from the crash scene.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.