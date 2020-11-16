Cement mixer truck overturns in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:55 AM Jasper County 911 was alerted to reports of a rollover cement mixer truck on County Road 180 south of Locust Road.
Jasper County Deputies and Tri-City Fire Department responded to the scene. Additionally the Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified.
More information from the scene. Shannon Becker will be live! with a report.
MSHP Trooper tells us minor injuries to the driver.
Santa Fe Towing of Joplin have responded and will upright the cement truck.
FOLLOW US ON INSTA, THE LATEST POSTS HERE