Cement mixer truck overturns in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:55 AM Jasper County 911 was alerted to reports of a rollover cement mixer truck on County Road 180 south of Locust Road.

Jasper County Deputies and Tri-City Fire Department responded to the scene. Additionally the Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified.

More information from the scene. Shannon Becker will be live! with a report.

MSHP Trooper tells us minor injuries to the driver.

Santa Fe Towing of Joplin have responded and will upright the cement truck.





CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

FOLLOW US ON INSTA, THE LATEST POSTS HERE