Cement mixer truck overturns in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:55 AM Jasper County 911 was alerted to reports of a rollover cement mixer truck on County Road 180 south of Locust Road.

Jasper County Deputies and Tri-City Fire Department responded to the scene. Additionally the Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified.

More information from the scene. Shannon Becker will be live! with a report.

MSHP Trooper tells us minor injuries to the driver.

Santa Fe Towing of Joplin have responded and will upright the cement truck.

