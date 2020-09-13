Honoring real heroes right here, Community Hero Night

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s described as an event to honor real local heroes. “We are pretty pumped because I can’t think of a better season than right now to celebrate our first responders,” Cody Walker, Lead Pastor of Hope City Church states as they prepare for Community Hero Night.

“We have done this the past couple of years. It really just gives us chance to honor [first responders] and thank them for all that they do in our neighborhoods and community to make it a better place to live.”

Sunday evening, the event begins at 5:00 PM. There will be inflatables for the kids, raffles for first responders present, fire trucks, military vehicles, ambulances, police cars; all the cool things first responders use daily are on display for the kids to see. Last year a helicopter landed!

Walker invites everyone, “All first responders and their families are welcome to an evening honoring all you do to make our community a better place to live, work, and play. You bless us daily, this is our chance to bless you.”

Celebrate real life heroes, Community Hero Night, activities for the whole family. Sunday 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Featuring local law enforcement, firefighters, EMT’s, military and more in the backyard of the church at 1258 Jaguar Road in Joplin, behind Kenworth on East 32nd.