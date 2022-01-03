Cedar County Doctor’s, “alleged crimes are shocking and horrific,” – AG Eric Schmitt; Suspect was affiliated with an all-boys school near Stockton, Mo.

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced eight felony charges have been filed against Dr. David Smock in Cedar County, Missouri. “The details of the alleged crimes in this case are shocking and horrific,” the AG states in a release of information.

Authorities say that Smock had been on the run since charges were filed two weeks ago. He was picked up and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Harrison, Ark. However Smock’s attorney told our sister station OzarksFirst he was going to turn himself in before his first court appearance which was scheduled for last week.

According to the felony complaint, the defendant David Smock has been charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first degree statutory sodomy, one count of second degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.

Count III of the felony complaint reads, in part, “the defendant, for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of David Smock knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse with Confidential Victim #1, who was then a child less than fourteen years old, by placing his mouth on Confidential Victim #1’s penis.”

Count V of the felony complaint reads, in part, “the defendant for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of David Smock knowingly attempted to have deviate sexual intercourse with Confidential Victim #1, who was then a child less than fourteen years old, by touching his penis to the buttocks of Confidential Victim #1, in an attempt to have anal sexual intercourse.”

The probable cause statement for the charges Smock faces in Greene County also lists five instances where Smock had been investigated for inappropriate behavior with minors in Gonzales, California in 2007, as well as in Yuma, Arizona in 1996 and 1997. In 1988, Smock was also identified as a suspect in a child molestation investigation. He was never officially charged for any of the out-of-state investigations.

The Missouri Department of Social Services’ State Technical Assistance Team led the investigation and apprehension of Smock in Arkansas. He will face the charges as he is extradited back to Missouri from the Boone County Ark. where he was arrested over the holiday.

The Agape Boarding School for Boys is located in rural Stockton, Mo. 12998 E. 1400 Rd.

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.