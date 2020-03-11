Cattle semi rollover I-44 West at Joplin, over 100 head of cattle; Traffic delays and detours for hours

Semi carrying 109 head, about five initally escaped Joplin Police tell us

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to a rollover crash, 5:20 AM, of a semi-tractor trailer at Joplin. Just west of the Rangeline Road exit, approximately 8.4 mile marker.

Upon arrival westbound lanes are completely blocked as the semi lay in the inner lane and across the median cables.

Joplin Police tell us the truck was carrying 109 head of cattle. However about five already escaped the truck before authorities arrived.

After being checked by EMS, the driver appears uninjured and is on the scene talking to authorities.

A veterinarian has been summoned to the scene Joplin Police tell us.

It’s said the semi hydroplaned along the drenched roadway. At the exact same time a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northern Newton County, which is where this crash occurred.

Expect detours and delays for hours through Joplin.

DELAY / DETOUR I-44 EAST / I-44 WEST

Along the Main Street to Rangeline corridor (mile markers 6 – 9) for hours.

Cattle must be offloaded and then the semi set upright, road will be blocked at that time.

Detour will take drivers off I-44 to 32nd Street back to I-44.

Check your MODOT Travelers App for updated information.