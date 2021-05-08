Cash ATM machine burglarized north of Springfield overnight; How does it compare to Airport Drive ATM burglary Thursday

BUFFALO, Mo. — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office ask for the public help to identify to men in a video breaking into an ATM in the early morning hours of Saturday in Buffalo, Missouri, about 30 miles north of Springfield.

“The pickup is stolen from a house near Buffalo High School and then used by the thieves to rob the ATM at CASH SAVER, 1214 Truman Road, approximately 05:25 AM.”

The two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The vehicle was discovered abandoned later near Buffalo Middle School.

They ask if anyone has any information to contact: Buffalo Police Department at (417) 345-2709, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 345-2441 or Dispatch at (417) 345-1999.

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Early Thursday morning in Airport Drive, Missouri, a similar successful crime was committed. 5:40 AM at least two males in a stolen pickup from nearby Fountain Road, hooked chains to the exterior of the ATM cash machine at Community Bank and Trust, 5570 North Main. Ripped the exterior off, then a second time pulled the interior vault doors off. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The pickup was discovered abandoned about five blocks away, with the chains still on the bumper.

HOW ARE THEY SIMILAR?

Similar number of men.

Covered faces, gloves.

Truck stolen nearby, not damaged, abandoned nearby

Tools, chains.

Thieves move very quickly, know what they are doing.

Believed to have taken the cash successfully.

Successful getaways.

