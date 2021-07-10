Short drive to Carver Day at George Washington Carver National Monument; Commemorate 78 years ago the first National Park created to honor a Black man

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — 78 years ago the first Black man to be honored with a National Park named after him, George Washington Carver birthplace was created.

“Guest musician Lem Sheppard performing as well as ongoing Jr. Ranger activities, guided tours, all activities are free of charge!” according to Park Rangers.

The park is located two miles west of Diamond, Missouri on Highway V, then 1/4 mile should on Carver Road. Click here for Google Map directions from your exact location. It’s a short drive.

Senator Bill White reminded us of the milestone this week, “Celebrate Carver Day … Pay tribute to Missouri’s southwest son and teach this generation about the accomplishments of George Washington Carver by celebrating Carver Day on July 10. Ranger activities, music, guided tours and anniversary exhibits will make the day fun and memorable for all.”

