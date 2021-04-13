Carthage woman arrested for Felony DWI after MO-43 crash; Crash injured two, one rushed trauma to hospital, however DWI driver not injured

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol state a Carthage woman caused a crash sending two people to Joplin Hospitals Monday night.

Troopers arrested Marta Perez-Sian, 57, of at the scene of the crash where two people were rushed Priority One, lights and sirens, to Joplin area hospitals. One of the two was her passenger.

The crash is described by authorities as a ‘high speed crash’ due to both vehicles colliding at a high rate of speed.















CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

Perez-Sian was traveling east on State Route M/Baseline Blvd just before 11:00 PM Monday. She ran the stop sign at MO-43 and struck a Sheldon, Missouri, man who was traveling north. The impact caused him to be thrown from his vehicle. Ejected out of the door. He was Priority One Trauma due to life-threatening injuries.

Her passenger suffered injuries causing him to be rushed Priority One to Mercy Joplin.

Perez-Sian was not injured in the crash.

She is currently being held in the Jasper County Detention Center and facing a charge of Felony DWI/Serious Physical Injury.

