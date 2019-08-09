CARTHAGE > > > Welcomes a new Tropical Cafe

Starting Friday, August 9th
-Our first 50 customers will win Free Smoothies for a YEAR*!
-All smoothies will be only $1.99 all day!
-All American Wraps will be only $1 till 10AM!
Saturday, August 10th, all Flatbreads are only $2.99 all day!**
And finally, Sunday, August 11th, stop by one more time and get your favorite smoothie for only $2.99!
Come see us on Business Rt., near traffic circle. Hours of operation are:
Monday-Thursday: 7AM-9PM
Friday: 7AM-10PM
Saturday: 8AM-10PM
Sunday: 11AM-7PM.
*Must make purchase to qualify. 1 smoothie per week for 52 weeks.
**One per customer.