CARTHAGE > > > Welcomes a new Tropical Cafe

Starting Friday, August 9th

-Our first 50 customers will win Free Smoothies for a YEAR*!

-All smoothies will be only $1.99 all day!

-All American Wraps will be only $1 till 10AM!

Saturday, August 10th, all Flatbreads are only $2.99 all day!**

And finally, Sunday, August 11th, stop by one more time and get your favorite smoothie for only $2.99!

Come see us on Business Rt., near traffic circle. Hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday: 7AM-9PM

Friday: 7AM-10PM

Saturday: 8AM-10PM

Sunday: 11AM-7PM.

*Must make purchase to qualify. 1 smoothie per week for 52 weeks.

**One per customer.