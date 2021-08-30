Carthage Water & Electric on the move into Mississippi for Hurricane Ida recovery

NATCHEZ, Miss. — Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri communities are in route to southwest Mississippi to perform power restoration work after damage from Hurricane Ida. They will be based at Natchez.

Organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, lineworker crews from Missouri cities of Carthage, Higginsville, Independence, Lebanon, Nixa, Palmyra, and Poplar Bluff.

The line crews will assist the Southwest Electric Cooperative, a power company serving a 9-county area that includes Natchez, MS, where they will be based as they work. The workers arrive equipped with bucket trucks, digger/derrick trucks, and other utility vehicles and machines used for power restoration work.

Responding to a mutual assistance request last week, the crews were staged on Saturday in Alexandria, Louisiana, prepared for power restoration work there.









But the CAT. 4 hurricane struck New Orleans and southeast Louisiana Sunday night, the path causing extensive damage as it cruised further inland.

Missouri’s hometown utility mutual aid response is coordinated through MPUA’s mutual aid network. Assisting cities are reimbursed by the municipal utilities receiving assistance.

MPUA’s mutual aid network is part of a national public power mutual aid network coordinated by the American Public Power Association, which links more than 2,000 public power and rural electric cooperatives so they can help each other in times of need.

