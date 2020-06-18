Carthage Walgreens fire causes temporary closure

Staff told us their status on Friday is unsure at this hour so check if they are open ahead of time

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Just before Emergency dispatch alerted Carthage Fire Department to multiple reports of a structure fire in Carthage at Walgreens, 2737 South Grand. It was reported as a fire in the garbage can just outside the front door.

As fire trucks arrived heavy black smoke was visible from the front of the building, outside.

We talked to Walgreens staff as Carthage Fire Department were still performing clean up at the scene and they told us they are closed for the remainder of the evening. The pharmacy is also closed.

The fire was so intense, outside, near the front of the building and it busted out a front window.

It's unkown their status on Friday so we will update our story here on Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First tab.

Thank you to John Lee for the eyewitness video. Today he is Joplin News First.