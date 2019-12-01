Carthage Tigers to State Final, First time in school history

O’FALLON, Mo — The Carthage Tigers are in the Class 5 State Championship for the first time in school history after a 20-17 win over Ft. Zumwalt North on Saturday.

Carthage’s hero was Junior QB Patrick Carlton. Carlton scored all three touchdowns on Saturday, the final one coming in the last two minutes of the game.

We’ve been waiting for this week for years. Never been done before in school history and we just did it tonight. All we did throughout the week was, keep our composure, don’t let the moment get too big for us. And that’s what we did. And we’re getting rewarded for it. Patrick Carlton, QB

Tigers (11-2) will play for the Class 5 Title next Saturday in Columbia vs. Jackson (12-0) at 7:00 pm.

We finally pushed through. You know it couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids you know right here. They stayed with it, believed in each other. At times tonight we could have hung our heads, but we stayed with it. Believed in each other and what a ball game! Jon Guidie, Carthage Head Coach