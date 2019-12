The team buses will arrive to the Carthage High School to greet their fans around 2:00 AM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Carthage Tigers have won their first-ever State Championship, and it’s their first time to make it to the final match.

The tigers will return to Carthage with escort from Carthage Police and Carthage Fire around 2:00 AM we are told by the Carthage High School Boosters Club. Meet at the football field/high school!