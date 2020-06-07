Carthage student athelete tests positive for COVID-19, health department contacting individuals

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A few days ago Carthage R-9 Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker stated, “two student athletes had contact earlier in the week with a community member who recently tested positive for COVID-19.”

In the meantime as those two students were tested the school took extra precautions and shut down the Tiger Activity Center, high school gyms and weight room and began cleaning and santizing.

Now Sunday morning at 6:30 AM new information is released: