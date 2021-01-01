Carthage Police working Serious Crash Scene New Years Eve

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Just before 8:00 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a serious crash, involving a passenger car on its top, at 171/249 and Central.

Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police Department and Mercy EMS responded. MODOT Emergency Response were requested to assist with traffic.

Upon arrival one vehicle upside down in the eastbound turning lane nearly under the I-49 overpass.

Carthage Police requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to recreate the crash scene so a team of Troopers were summoned to assist.

The driver was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Status is unknown.

One passenger status unknown.

Rod conditions at the time of the crash were wet, not icy, as stated in radio report of Highway Patrol.

32° and windy conditions continued however as the next few hours ice began to form. National Weather Service reported at 9:28 PM ice and slush on the roadways in SE Kansas.

Travel with caution.

