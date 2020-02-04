Carthage Police take man into custody wanted on Multiple Felony Warrants

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan confirms with us they have taken Tre Ackerson, 25, into custody after a standoff in the 3200 bk of Oakley Blvd.

Ackerson is wanted by numerous agencies and has been eluding police capture as of late.

One of those Felony Warrants is Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Scroll below and the story from last month where Webb City Police were looking for him for allegedly firing a weapon during an attempted burglary. His face was caught on home security footage.

Chief Dagnan tells us he was barricaded inside a bathroom at the residence.

Police arrived around 6:54 PM. It ended shortly after 10:00 PM. Officers used some chemicals to flood the bathroom forcing him out and then used mace.

Numerous county officers and other agencies, including a few Joplin officers, were on hand as back up.

He blamed the successful evening on the public telling us that it was a person in the neighborhood that noticed him and called in a tip to police.