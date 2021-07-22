Carthage Police locate a body in Spring River, now launching Death Investigation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday Carthage Police and assisting agencies recovered a body in Spring River. Now Leut. Chad Dininger tells us they have launched a Death Investigation.

It’s known authorities have been searching for missing man, Thomas Whitaker, 67, since friends reported him missing Tuesday. They say he could have been gone since July 6.

The body was recovered from the waters of the Walnut Bottoms area, near the Garrison Ave bridge (see map).

