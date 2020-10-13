Carthage Police investigating shots fired during pursuit, suspect vehicle crashes and rolls

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:45 PM Carthage Police initiated a pursuit inside the city limits of a maroon pickup with a small boat in the bed.

The pursuit led them out into the county. Near Locust Road and CR 170 the pickup lost control and rolled.

Along the path officers reported shots were fired by the suspect vehicle. Carthage Police Detectives are investigating and processing the crash as a crime scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are mapping the crash as to what occurred

After the pickup rolled the lone occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. He suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

More information will be updated here on our news tab of FSHP from the Carthage Police Department.