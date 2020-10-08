Carthage Police Chief Dagnan with a message, “I am confident this is going to be a peaceful protest.”

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Wednesday in a recorded message to the Carthage business community, Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan affirms there is a protest protest Thursday afternoon in Carthage.

“I can confirm it is happening. They are going be in the square area [Thursday] at 3:30 PM. I can tell you many of the organizers of these groups, I have personal relationships with, they definitely do not want to do harm to our community. They want to make a political statement, which is their right to do that. They will not do any vandalism or harm. So I am confident this is going to be a peaceful protest. People have also expressed concerns about counter protesters, coming to protest the protesters. While I think that is a possibility I don’t think that is really going to happen. However I do want to reassure everybody that we are prepared for every eventuality.”

We have obtained information via Facebook the event is titled: Protest for resignation of Commissioner John Bartosh. In a screenshot of a FB post from June 27, 2019, Jasper County Commissioner Bartosh, it appears anti-Muslim According to anticipated protesters. The group has expressed outrage that an elected official would state something as such.

SCREENSHOT OF EVENT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First