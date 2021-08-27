Carthage Paralympian Haven Shepherd swims in Tokyo, watch party details

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Paralympian Haven Shepherd is part of the U.S. Swim Team in Tokyo. Nearly two weeks ago the community wished her well and she flew to Japan for the games which began on Thursday.

We talked with her mother, Shelly Shepherd, who invited everyone to a viewing party Friday evening in Carthage on the square to the Woodshed, 311 South Main. They will show Haven’s event on their big screen.

The formal details from Vision Carthage, Abi Almandinger stating, “Friday, August 27 at 7:30 pm., Vision Carthage in conjunction with The Woodshed, will host a Watch Party as she swims in the preliminaries for the 200 IM.”

Haven will swim between 8:30 and 9:00 pm.

If you cannot attend you can view Paralympic coverage on the NBC website.

THE LATEST FROM HAVEN…in TOKYO!

Courtesy Haven Shepherd.

This is the Paralympic symbol! I want this symbol to be just as well known as the iconic Olympic Rings! Those red, blue, & green swishy things are called “agitos”! They represent motion! WE (people with disabilities) may MOVE a little differently but we are MOVING and hopefully in the meantime “moving” & changing pre-conceived ideas about people with disabilities!! We’re just PEOPLE…adapting, moving, living the best way we can….just like everyone else!!”