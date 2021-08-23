Carthage, Missouri, woman seriously injured in SE Kansas crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening Cherokee County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash between Columbus and Crestline.

Cherokee County EMS, Cherokee Co. Deputies, Columbus Kansas Fire & Rescue, Kansas Highway Patrol and others responded.

Reported as a single vehicle rollover crash. 2013 Jeep Wrangler, “collided with a culvert and rolled multiple times, landing on its wheels.” Kansas Highway Patrol, K112

Cherokee County Sheriff’s office stated, “Emergency personnel are on scene of a traffic crash between 40th and 50th, east of Columbus. The highway is closed as they assist and care for those involved in the crash.”

KHP details the occupants, the vehicle was being driven by a Carthage, Missouri, woman, Katherine Rogers, 42. She was transported to Freeman West in Joplin, Missouri, suffering serious injuries.





CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. COURTESY COLUMBUS FIRE RESCUE.

Her passenger Ayden Noe, 16, also of Carthage, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Freeman West.

Both in the Jeep were wearing their seat belts.

The vehicle was removed by Jay’s Towing & Recovery.

The roadway was reopened to traffic just before 9:00 p.m.

