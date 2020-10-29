Carthage man facing multiple felony charges related to sexually assaulting juvenile

Authorities believe there are more victims yet to come forward.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — According to court documents filed in Jasper County Court this week, David Lee Smith, 45, of Carthage, Missouri, is charged with three Felony counts of Statutory Sodomy and one count of Child Molestation. This is part of an ongoing investigation by the Carthage Police Department.

The investigation led authorities to interview a female juvenile/child victim, age unknown, at the Children’s Center in Joplin. The victim recalled periods of time beginning in Spring 2013 to late 2019 when Smith is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Authorities then confronted Smith with information obtained. “A formal interview was conducted with Smith. His story corroborated with [child victim]. During the course of the interview Smith admitted to touching [child victim] on multiple occasions,” according to the probable cause.

Information also gathered in the interview with the victim leads authorities to believe “multiple female juvenile victims,” exist, who could also have been assaulted by Smith. Additionally the probable cause states, “Smith’s wife asked the victim’s family to [not] involve the police.”

Smith remains in the Jasper County Jail. His bond is set at 150,000 cash. Click to view and read the PC obtained by Joplin News First filed in Jasper County Court on Tuesday.

