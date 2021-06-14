Carthage High student victim in fatal crash; CHS crisis counselors available; Student driving home after late night work shift

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday morning at 2:02 a.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report that a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man from Carthage. The crash occurred on Kafir Road, 1/3 mile east of Christ Church Oronogo. Four others were seriously injured.

Carthage High principal Matt Huntley releases a statement via social media addressing the death of the beloved student. “Carthage high school is saddened to report that early Sunday morning (6/13/21) on his way home from work, CHS senior-to-be Victor Reyes, was involved in a car accident that took his life.  CHS is working through and implementing our crisis management plan. Counselors have been on campus for students, faculty, and staff, and will continue to be here for as long as they are needed.  As we work our way through this tragedy, we ask that you please lift Victor’s family and friends – as well as his teachers and classmates – up in your prayers.

Additionally there is a fundraiser to support the family. The rough translation is below. As of the initial printing of this article there was not a translation on the Go Fund Me.

CLICK FOR GO FUND ME. English translation: “Please help, family, friends and those who wish to come together in this difficult time, we need to raise $ 10,000 for funeral expenses and to be able to send the remains of my brother Victor Alexander Iraheta to El Salvador so that my parents can give him a Holy Burial. Sunday June 13 at 2:00 am, he lost his life in a sudden accident when he returned from work. Our cousin Antonio Reyes is hospitalized. Your donation is of great help to us. Thank you.”
