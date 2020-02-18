Carthage Fire Department, family and friends, remember fallen firefighter; Last call: sixteen years ago today

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today marks 16 years since Steve Fierro, 40, Carthage firefighter, died in the line of duty fighting a fire on Hwy 59. This marks 15 years since family, friends and co-workers gather together to honor and remember him.

February 18, 2004, 1:25 PM was the initial call to the Diamond Fire Protection District. And a short time later a routine mutual aid request went to Carthage and other departments.

The fire was south of Carthage, 1630 US-59, Bronc Busters, a large restaurant and bar.

Fiero died at the scene of the fire that day.

Fierro left behind, Teresa his wife, son Caleb, and daughter Courtney.

Last Call: Wed, Feb 18th, 2004

Date of Incident: Wed, Feb 18th, 2004

Service Time: 12 years

Age: 40

NOTE: Steve’s story is still told today. Of his bravery and his sacrifice. While we were filming at the remembrance a message came into Joplin News First. “What is going on in Carthage at the cemetery, fire trucks and a lot of people?” Well it’s for Steve Fierro… Click here to read the Facebook Memorial Page for Fierro and contribute your memory.









CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Steve Fierro was born in Modesto, CA on December 19, 1963. His family moved to Carthage in 1973, where Steve attended Eugene Field School, Carthage Jr. High School, and graduated from Carthage Sr. High School in 1982 where he participated in track and field and played varsity football. He was also active in Student Council, and at Student Government Day, as a precursor to his chosen profession, he served as “fire chief for a day” two years in a row. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, golf, and baseball. In 1984 he married Teresa Harryman and they were the parents of two children, Courtney and Caleb. Steve was very involved in his children’s activities and was a devoted husband and father. He was a member of Christ’s Church of Oronogo where he was a member of the hospitality team, and he was honored to serve communion to his church family on a regular basis. The Steve Fierro Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by the members of his Carthage High School graduating class and has provided over 30 scholarships to the Missouri Southern State University and Carl Junction Fire Academies. He was honored at the Red Cross annual Hero’s Breakfast in April of 2004, and was inducted into the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Emmitsburg, Maryland in 2005. Steve is buried in Park Cemetery, Carthage. From the Hall of Carthage Heroes, click to read on