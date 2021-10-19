Carterville: Runaway teen, 15-year-old girl

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Jasper County Emergency Services receive information in the early morning hours of Wednesday regarding a missing teen investigation. And now they are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the runaway, Lily Nichole Beegle, 15.

Lily was last seen Monday evening about 7:30 p.m. at a residence in Carterville.

If you have any information or you have seen her call 911. Or call Carterville Police 417-623-2616, or JASCO 417-359-9100.

